Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: «One Battle After Another» και «Adolescence» σάρωσαν τα βραβεία – Όλοι οι νικητές της βραδιάς

Στο Λος Άντζελες πραγματοποιήθηκε η λαμπερή τελετή απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, φέρνοντας στο προσκήνιο τις ταινίες και τις τηλεοπτικές παραγωγές που ξεχώρισαν τη χρονιά που πέρασε. Τα βραβεία συγκέντρωσαν για ακόμη μία φορά το παγκόσμιο ενδιαφέρον, τιμώντας δημιουργούς και πρωταγωνιστές που άφησαν το στίγμα τους στον κινηματογράφο και την τηλεόραση.

Στις κινηματογραφικές κατηγορίες, τα κορυφαία βραβεία των Χρυσών Σφαιρών κατέκτησαν οι ταινίες One Battle After Another και Hamnet, ενώ στη μικρή οθόνη το Netflix και η σειρά Adolescence συνέχισαν τη θριαμβευτική τους πορεία. Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες επιβεβαίωσαν για ακόμη μία χρονιά ποιες ταινίες και ποιες παραγωγές κυριάρχησαν και άφησαν το πιο δυνατό αποτύπωμα.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Η πλήρης λίστα νικητών και υποψηφιοτήτων

Κινηματογραφικές κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη ταινία – Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Hamnet

Frankenstein

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Καλύτερη ταινία – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: One Battle After Another

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Καλύτερη μη αγγλόφωνη ταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

…and the winner for Best Animated Motion Picture is KPop Demon Hunters! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KuDZFoZUSH — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Κινηματογραφική επιτυχία και εισπράξεις box office

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Congrats to Paul Thomas Anderson on winning the 83rd Annual #GoldenGlobes award for Best Director Motion Picture for One Battle After Another! pic.twitter.com/UgafAt3tDy — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick – KPop Demon Hunters («Golden»)

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen – Avatar: Fire and Ash («Dream as One»)

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners («I Lied to You»)

Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good («No Place Like Home»)

Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good («The Girl in the Bubble»)

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams («Train Dreams»)

Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray – Sirât

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

Τηλεοπτικές Κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Pitt

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Καλύτερη Κωμική ή Μουσική Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα (Σειρά)

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – Mobland

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα (Τηλεόραση)

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Τηλεόραση)

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Τηλεόραση)

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Seth Rogen – The Studio

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell – Chad Powers

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μίνι Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μίνι Σειρά

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Τηλεόραση

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Τηλεόραση

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

CONGRATULATIONS, Owen Cooper! Let’s hear it for our #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Supporting Male Actor – Television in Adolescence! pic.twitter.com/sNuSL8dZxR — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Καλύτερη Παράσταση Stand-Up Comedy

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ricky Gervais – Mortality

Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein – The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart – Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani – Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Φέτος, εκτός από κινηματογράφο και τηλεόραση, προστέθηκε και νέα κατηγορία για podcasts.

It’s podcast time! Here’s Snoop Dogg to announce the first-ever #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Podcast! pic.twitter.com/yhOrSleoLM — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Καλύτερο Podcast

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First από το NPR